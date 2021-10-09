Sunday, October 10, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Ex-AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

test

Former Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) president and prime minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan has passed away on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sikandar Hayat Khan was reportedly hospitalised and under treatment for a heart ailment.

The former prime minister had left the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and joined the Muslim Conference in 2021 before the AJK general elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, former President of AJK as well as former PM of AJK. His contribution to the Kashmir cause & service to the Kashmiri people was invaluable. My prayers & condolences go to his family.”

AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has announced three-day mourning over the demise of former prime minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

In a condolence message, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Sardar Sikandar Hayat as prime minister and president of Azad Kashmir had raised his voice for the rights of Jammu and Kashmir and against the state barbarism of India.

he was elected President of AJK for a five-year term. On 25 July 2001, he was sworn in as Prime Minister of AJK for a second time, serving another five-year term. Khan initially retired from active politics in July 2006.

However, he later played a major role in introducing Pakistan Muslim League (N) in AJK for which he was given the position of Senior Vice President of PML-(N) in 2011.

Khan quit PML-(N) in February 2021 and joined the Muslim Conference.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.