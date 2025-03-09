AJK’s former PM Sardar Tanveer ‘quits’ IPP

ISLAMABAD: Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has reportedly quit the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Ilyas has been in contact with various leaders and is expected to announce his future plans soon.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) overturned the disqualification of former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, allowing him to contest elections to any public office.

The court accepted Ilyas’ appeal against his disqualification, which was awarded by the AJK High Court in a contempt of court case.

Ilyas had sought forgiveness from the court and was granted relief after a full bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan terminated the sentence. The verdict makes Ilyas eligible to participate in elections after a month.

Ilyas served as the 14th Prime Minister of AJK from April 2022 to April 2023 and was also the president of the PTI Azad Kashmir from September 2021 to April 2023.