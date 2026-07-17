RAWALAKOT, July 17: Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’s convoy came under attack on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to his spokesman Raja Qamar Zaman, unknown attackers opened fire and threw stones at the convoy. Security guard Muhammad Asif was hit by bullets and died from his injuries.

Raja Qamar Zaman said Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was heading from Islamabad to Rawalakot on a two-day visit for an election campaign. The convoy of the Istihkam Pakistan Party was attacked near Rawalakot by miscreants from banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). Two security guards were injured in the shooting.

Earlier, Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas joined the Istihkam Pakistan Party (IPP).

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas met with IPP chief Abdul Aleem Khan and announced his decision to join the party along with his group.

He was later awarded the role of IPP’s AJK president, while Nasir Abdali was made General Secretary.

Several other senior figures from Azad Kashmir also joined the party on the same occasion: former Agriculture Minister Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, former Health Minister Ansar Abdali, and former Adviser to the Prime Minister Sardar Iftikhar Rashid.

Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and his companions, while the new members expressed full confidence in his leadership.

Separately, Peoples Party’s woman MPA from Azad Kashmir, Taqdees Gilani, also met Abdul Aleem Khan and announced her joining. She was presented with the party flag during the meeting.