Sarfaraz Ahmed announces retirement from international cricket

KARACHI: Renowned wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has formally announced his retirement from international cricket.

Throughout his distinguished career, Sarfaraz represented Pakistan in 54 Test matches, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20 Internationals. As one of Pakistan’s most accomplished captains, he famously led the team to a historic victory over India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

The 38-year-old holds the unique distinction of being the first captain in history to win both junior (under-19 World Cup) and senior ICC championships. Under his leadership, Pakistan maintained the top spot in the T20 rankings for an extended period, and he served as national captain across 100 international matches.

Behind the stumps, Sarfaraz amassed 315 catches and 56 stumpings, while contributing 6,164 runs with the bat. In recognition of his exceptional service to the sport, the government of Pakistan awarded him the “Pride of Performance” in 2018.

Reflecting on his journey, a passionate Sarfaraz stated that leading Pakistan in all three formats was a dream come true and the greatest honor of his life. He cited the 2017 Champions Trophy victory as the most memorable moment of his career. He extended his gratitude to his family, coaches, and supporters, adding that he takes great pride in having seen players such as Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan emerge during his tenure.

Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed he intends to continue supporting Pakistan cricket in various capacities, noting that the game will always hold a special place in his heart. With his retirement, a significant chapter in Pakistani cricket has officially come to a close.