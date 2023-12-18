Sarfaraz Bugti decides to join Pakistan People’s Party: sources

Former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti has decided to join Pakistan People’s Party, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

Sarfaraz Bugti will formally announce to join the People’s Party in Turbat in presence of the former president Asif Ali Zardari, according to sources.

Asif Zardari will arrive on a daylong visit of Turbat in Balochistan.

Sarfaraz Bugti has also gone Turbat to meet the PPP’s co-chairman, party sources said.

Asif Ali Zardari will address the PPP workers’ convention in Turbat.

Sarfaraz Bugti’s father Mir Ghulam Qadir Masori, an elder of a sub-clan of Bugti tribe, was said to be a leader of the People’s Party.

Sarfaraz Bugti had recently resigned from the caretaker administration.

He tendered his resignation as country’s interim interior minister on December 13, which was accepted by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday.

More resignations from the incumbent caretaker cabinet are possible to become eligible in the forthcoming election, scheduled for Feb 8, 2024.