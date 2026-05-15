Sarfaraz defends Rizwan ahead of second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan’s red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed has come out in support of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan despite a disappointing all-round showing in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Rizwan scored 59 and 15 in the match, which Pakistan lost by 104 runs, but struggled to make an impact in a game where Pakistan failed to complete a 268-run chase in the fourth innings.

Beyond the batting figures, Rizwan also had a difficult outing behind the stumps, with missed chances, dropped catches and a stumping opportunity going down, allowing Bangladesh to extend their advantage at crucial stages.

Addressing the media ahead of the second Test in Sylhet, Sarfaraz defended his senior wicketkeeper and expressed confidence in a strong response.

“Rizwan has been a brilliant wicket-keeper for Pakistan. Yes, he did not perform up to the mark, but these things happen in cricket,” Sarfaraz said.

“[As a former wicket-keeper] I also understand that when you play a format after a long time, these things often happen. But I am hopeful that in the next match, he will perform well for Pakistan with both his batting and wicketkeeping.”

Interestingly, Sarfaraz Ahmed was also seen working closely with Mohammad Rizwan during training sessions, offering guidance and support to help him correct the mistakes from the previous Test.

The Pakistan head coach also reflected on his side’s disappointing performance in the first Test but stressed that the team remains focused on a response in the second match of the series.

“After the first Test we are very disappointed as a unit, but remain confident of a comeback in the next game,” he added.

Sarfaraz also addressed external criticism following Pakistan’s defeat, stating that the dressing room remains unaffected by outside noise.

“Criticism is nothing new for us when performances go wrong, and remarks from former players do not impact us,” he said.

“We are also not focused on social media talk; our attention is fully on the next match. I expect senior players to take responsibility, and we will have discussions after the game as planned.”