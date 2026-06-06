Sarfaraz to be replaced by ex-captain as head coach: report

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is likely to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed as the national Test head coach, with reports on Saturday indicating a major change in the team’s coaching setup following recent poor results.

According to sources, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was appointed Test head coach in April this year, could be removed from his position after a disappointing start to his tenure.

The former captain kicked off his tenure with a two-match away Test series against Bangladesh, which was part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Pakistan endured a 2-0 series whitewash in Bangladesh, marking their second consecutive Test series defeat against the same opposition and intensifying scrutiny over the team’s direction in red-ball cricket.

Following the back-to-back losses, further reports have suggested wider changes within the setup, including possible decisions on leadership roles, with Shan Masood’s captaincy also reportedly under review.

Sources indicate that Younis Khan, one of Pakistan’s most respected batters and a former captain, is the leading candidate to take over the Test coaching role.

He is also expected to be included in the national team’s selection committee, adding another layer of influence to the restructuring process.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, however, is expected to continue working with the Pakistan Shaheens setup despite the potential change in his senior coaching responsibilities.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet officially confirmed any changes, but discussions around restructuring the coaching and selection framework are reportedly ongoing.