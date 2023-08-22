Sarfraz Bugti defends arrest of Qureshi, Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugt defended arrest of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not do anything wrong by arresting Qureshi and Imaan Mazari, Bugti said in an interview with a private news channel.

Responding to objections of arrests at night, Sarfraz Bugti asked which law refrains govt from arresting the accused at night. The investigation against both individuals is on, the courts will decide their fate, he added.

It may be noted that PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested in Islamabad from his residence by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a cipher case.

On the other hand, Imaan Mazari, the rights activist and lawyer was taken into custody during an overnight raid over charges of ‘interfering in state matters’.

Both individuals are currently on physical remand.