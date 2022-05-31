Sargodha: 8-year-old abducted girl found dead in a ditch

Sargodha: An 8-year-old girl named Mafiya Zainab, who was reportedly abducted yesterday, has been found dead in a ditch on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the girl was abducted from Dera Ali Muhammad Chak Syeda when she was sent to bring a swing rope by a school teacher. The teacher worried when she did not return to school after a long time.

The teacher and Miafya’s family started looking around for her but could not find her anywhere, after which the family informed the police about the reported abduction.

According to police, the 8-year-old girl’s dead body was found today morning in a ditch nearby the area premises. The dead body has been sent to the hospital for a post mortem by rescue services. It is too soon to say if the girl was raped by the abductors, the police say.

Also Read:Young man from Kasur abducted under marriage scam

Some days back, a 17-year-old girl, abducted from the Shadbagh area of Lahore, was recovered by the police from Sahiwal city of Punjab.

The 17-year-old girl was abducted by motorists as she was going for matric exams along with her brother in the Shad Bagh area of Lahore.

Comments