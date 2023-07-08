Sargodha: Cylinder blast inside van kills 7 passengers

SARGODHA: At least seven passengers were killed when a gas cylinder explosion occurred inside a van in Bhalwal city of Sargodha district, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting police.

According to details shared by police, the passenger van heading towards Kot Momin suddenly caught fire due to a gas leak from the LPG cylinder.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital where they are being treated.

Police, in the meantime, have started an investigation into the incident.

CM Naqvi takes notice

Following the incident, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, took notice of the incident and extended sympathies and condolences to the victims’ families.

He directed a comprehensive investigation into the van fire, seeking a detailed report from the Commissioner and RPO (Regional Police Officer) Sargodha.

Moreover, the chief minister instructed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical treatment to injured.