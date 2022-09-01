Sargodha: Imran Khan says ‘struggling for real independence from corrupt rulers’

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan said that they are struggling for real independence from the corrupt rulers who are involved in robbing the national exchequer and money laundering, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Sargodha today, said that the Sharif family had purchased the London flat from the stolen money of the national exchequer. He added that the corrupt politicians used to launder stolen money and Pakistanis needed to struggle for real independence from such corrupt personalities.

He thanked Sargodha people for attending his public gathering a large number.

He said that PTI will provide maximum assistance to the flood victims. He praised overseas Pakistanis for assisting the flood victims. Khan announced that he will raise more funds for helping the flood affectees. He said that a control room will be established to monitor the flood-affected areas and assistance will be provided to the people wherever it is needed.

Criticising the chief election commissioner, Imran Khan said that the CEC wanted to disqualify him in the foreign funding case. He added that if he was hearing his speech, then he would definitely know the real definition of foreign funding.

Regarding the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan challenged that the case should be heard in an open court and later the same genre of cases against the other rulers should be heard.

He slammed the political rivals, saying that the elected and popular government of PTI was toppled that was successfully achieving the economic growth targets with record exports, tax collections and crops.

The PTI chief said that his government provided maximum relief to the nationals despite International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme which the incumbent government failed to provide the same but gave skyrocketing inflation increased from 18 per cent to 45 per cent today.

He also asked the journalists and media houses for highlighting the miseries of the common people.

Imran Khan said that his political rivals only wanted to remove him from the picture. He said that the political rivals will not get success in their plans as every time, their negative tactics will result in the popularity of his political party.

He asked the political opponents to think about national interests instead of personal benefits. He vowed to continue fighting the corrupt politicians and struggling for real independence.

