SARGODHA: A major development has emerged in the kidnapping and murder case of 7-year-old Muntaha Zahra in Sargodha City police station limits as the main accused, Muhammad Arslan, has confessed to the crime during police investigation, ARY News reported.

According to police details, the case of abduction and murder of innocent Muntaha Zahra saw a key breakthrough with the main suspect Muhammad Arslan, admitting to the crime while in custody.

The court has handed over the suspects to Crime Control Department on a six-day remand, police said. Police and Crime Control Department are investigating the incident.

DPO Sargodha stated that the culprits involved will be given exemplary punishment according to the law.

Police have produced all four suspects of the case in court after completing the initial investigation.

The incident gained widespread attention after CCTV footage surfaced showing the innocent child entering a shop for the last time. Later, the body was recovered from the third floor of the same shop.

After the incident, the main accused Muhammad Arslan managed to flee the scene. However, police traced and arrested him with the help of modern technology.

During interrogation, accused Arslan confessed to the crime, police said.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Muntaha Zahra was offered amid grief and was attended by a large number of citizens. After the funeral prayer, the child was laid to rest at the city’s main cemetery.

Police have stated that further investigation is underway and the challan will be submitted in court after completion of forensic and other legal procedures.

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