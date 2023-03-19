Sargodha police foil bid to smuggle arms and ammunition

SARGODHA: Police foiled a bid to smuggle a large consignment of modern arms and ammunition in Sargodha on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police seized a large consignment of arms and ammunition in Sargodha which was being smuggled in a car with a fake government number plate.

According to RPO Shariq Kamal, police recovered a large number of modern weaponry and thousands of bullets. The confiscated weapons included 21 modern rifles, four AK-47, five dragon guns, 88 pistols, 35 AK-47 magazines, 175 gun magazines, 157 pistol magazines, 55 parts and 39,850 bullets.

He said that the suspects were transporting the arms and ammunition to the major cities.

✓ سرگودھا پولیس کی بڑی کارروائی ، اسلحہ کی سمگلنگ ناکام √ جدید رائفلز 20 عدد, جن میں 4 کلاشنکوف ، 5 ڈریگن گنز ، پسٹل 88 عدد ، میگزین کلاشنکوف 35, گن میگزین 175, پسٹل میگزین 157 ، پارٹس 55 اور 39850 گولیاں برآمد [ سرگودھا پولیس]@RpoSargodha @OfficialDPRPP @MFKpsp pic.twitter.com/MyWfsGDuuD — Sargodha Police (@sargodhapolice) March 19, 2023

In another development today, security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during the Chaman intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an IBO was carried out in general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists linked with recent terrorist incidents including planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chaman and surrounding areas.

“As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.

Extensive search and sanitization was carried out in the area, and resultantly, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) has been recovered.

