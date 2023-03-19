Monday, March 20, 2023
Sargodha police foil bid to smuggle arms and ammunition

SARGODHA: Police foiled a bid to smuggle a large consignment of modern arms and ammunition in Sargodha on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police seized a large consignment of arms and ammunition in Sargodha which was being smuggled in a car with a fake government number plate.

According to RPO Shariq Kamal, police recovered a large number of modern weaponry and thousands of bullets. The confiscated weapons included 21 modern rifles, four AK-47, five dragon guns, 88 pistols, 35 AK-47 magazines, 175 gun magazines, 157 pistol magazines, 55 parts and 39,850 bullets.

He said that the suspects were transporting the arms and ammunition to the major cities.

In another development today, security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during the Chaman intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an IBO was carried out in general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists linked with recent terrorist incidents including planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chaman and surrounding areas.

“As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.

Extensive search and sanitization was carried out in the area, and resultantly, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) has been recovered.

