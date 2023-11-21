CM Punjab assures justice and support to Sargodha rape victim’s family

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi met with the grieving mother and uncle of the young victim of rape at Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital in Sargodha, offering heartfelt condolences and assuring them of justice.

Personally visiting the young victim to inquire about her well-being, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, expressed deep compassion. He unequivocally condemned the brutal act, emphasizing that the perpetrator, likened to a beast, deserves severe punishment and will not evade legal consequences. Affirming the government’s unwavering support for the affected family, he pledged comprehensive care and an uncompromising pursuit of justice.

In a subsequent media address, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conveyed profound sorrow over the tragic incident, emphasizing the imperative for a swift trial. He pledged relentless efforts to ensure the swift and severe punishment of the accused.

Acknowledging the alarming rise in child abuse cases, he called upon religious scholars to actively contribute to preventing such horrific incidents. Sargodha Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, DPO, and hospital administration were present there.

A three-year-old girl was raped in Tiwana Park, a suburb of Sargodha and was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The victim, a resident of Tiwana Park, had been playing with other children outside her house when the suspect, who is 16-year-old, also a resident of Tawana Park, allegedly took the toddler inside the house and raped the girl.