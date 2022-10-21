Sargun Mehta names her favourite Pakistani drama

India actor Sargun Mehta named superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho‘ as her favourite Pakistani drama.

Sargun Mehta made the statement while speaking with a private news channel.

The celebrity called herself the “biggest fan of Pakistani dramas”, adding that she keeps always keeps a list and finish them within three to four days.

“My top of the list is ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho‘, which I have already watched thrice,” she said.

ARY Digital’s ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho‘ is one of the most popular dramas to air in Pakistan. The play starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui revolved around a man named Danish…..

In the serial, Danish (Humayun Saeed) is married to Mehwish (Ayeza Khan). They have a son Roomi (Shees Sajji Gul).

However, they drift apart after Danish could not fulfill Mehwish’s expectations. She goes on to cheat her husband with Shehwaar (Adnan Siddiqui), a man of manipulative nature.

Danish’s fortune changes overnight due to stock trading. Moreover, Roomi’s teacher Hania (Hira Mani) starts to develop feelings for the protagonist.

