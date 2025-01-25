Investigation team shares major update in Sarim case

KARACHI: The special committee, probing the alleged murder and rape of seven-year-old boy Sarim, has made major developments in its investigation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the circumstantial evidence revealed a different story than the initial post-mortem report of the minor boy who was found dead in a water tank 11 days after he went missing in North Karachi.

Following the discovery of the new evidence, the special investigation committee has decided to send a questionnaire to the medical-legal officer of the case.

It is worth noting here that the post-mortem report confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

As per the medical report, Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken while there were also multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.

A Karachi police official stated that the child was murdered five days before his body was discovered in the water tank.

However, sources have now said that the special investigation committee found several contrasting facts in the circumstantial evidence and the post-mortem report.

According to sources closing to the committee, a questionnaire will be sent to the medical- legal officer once the committee receives the results of DNA tests and chemical examiner’s report.

Meanwhile, the special investigation committee has found Sarim’s hat and ball he possessed at the time of his missing.

According to sources, the committee was deliberating with the high-ranking officials for the formation of a special medical board consisting of top doctors.