For better or for worse: Sarwat Gilani pens a heartfelt note for husband

The celebrity couple, Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza celebrated nine years of their marriage on Tuesday.

As the beloved showbiz couple marked nine years of togetherness yesterday, Sarwat Gilani took to her Instagram handle with a touching note for her husband, actor-cosmetic surgeon, Fahad Mirza.

With a stunning shot of the couple, straight out of a fairytale, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ actor wrote, “May your heart always find a place in mine, may your gaze always search for mine, may your dreams end with us holding hands together and may your future have us five be your only choice forever. Happy 9th. For better or for worse. Together forever.”

She also added the hashtags ‘Wedding Anniversary’, ‘Nazar Repellent’ and ‘Evil Eyes Off’ in her post, which was reshared by Mirza on his feed.

Thousands of social users including the entertainment fraternity showered love on the star couple with likes and heartwarming anniversary wishes.

It is pertinent to mention that film and TV actor Sarwat Gilani tied the knot with model, actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza in August 2014. They are parents to two sons, Rohan, 8, and Araiz, 6.

