Sarwat Gilani speaks on mothers’ daily struggles

The widely acclaimed actress Sarwat Gilani recently made a significant statement regarding the pivotal role parents play in raising children. During her appearance on ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan, Sarwat Gilani discussed the daily challenges mothers face and the need for spousal support.

She noted that many women feel agitated as their emotions spiral out of control after caring for a child since the early morning. This frustration often arises when a child is persistently uncooperative while the mother spends the entire day managing their schedule—urging them to study, eat, finish homework, and achieve good grades.

According to the actress, a mother’s tolerance eventually wears thin. Because husbands frequently return home at this exact moment, they often only witness their wife’s outward rage rather than the exhaustion and “suffering” she has endured throughout the day. Sarwat Gilani further suggested that most men would struggle to care for children all day, likely giving up after only a short while.

To bridge this gap, the 43-year-old actress suggested that a husband should actively appreciate his wife’s patience and hard work. She emphasized that a husband should support his wife in front of the children and express pride in both her and the “training” she provides, ensuring she feels encouraged and valued.