Sarwat Gillani celebrates 43rd birthday with husband Fahad Mirza and her kids

Sarwat Gillani has marked her 43rd birthday with gratitude, warmth, and celebrations.

The actress – who appeared in several notable dramas including recent hit Biryani – rang in her birthday on December 22, surrounded by family, close friends, and teams she holds dear.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Sarwat Gillani shared a heartfelt note along with a montage of clips from the day, reflecting on how special the celebration felt.

“What a day full of blessings, warmth, and immense love,” she began

The Koi Nahi Hai Apna actress went on to reveal that she spent her birthday with her family, members of the S.O. Pakistan Champions, and the Khaas Foodz team, where dinner was prepared by visually impaired chefs.

Calling the experience humbling and deeply inspiring, she described it as a “beautiful reminder that ability goes far beyond what the eye can see. Grateful for meaningful moments, shared kindness, and celebrating life with purpose.”

“My DM’s, messages, phone logs, home & heart are overwhelmed by love and wishes from my fans, my beautiful family and incredible friends. Thank you all, this love means more than I can ever put in words.,” she gushed.

The shared video also offered glimpses of Sarwat Gillani celebrating with her husband, actor Fahad Mirza, and their three children, capturing intimate family moments.

Fellow celebrities were quick to send their love as well. Mahira Khan was among those who dropped a warm birthday wish in the comments section.