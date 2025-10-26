Satish Shah credited SRK for his role in 'Main Hoon Na'

Late Indian actor Satish Shah praised Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) for his role in Main Hoon Na in a resurfaced interview after his fatal death.

Best known for his famous depiction of Professor Rasai in the 2004 movie, the veteran Satish Shah had previously spoken about his experience working on the action-comedy.

“It was not easy. I used to take in a gulp of water and keep it around my mouth and I used to accentuate certain words and syllables in a way that it comes out like a spray. I used to work so hard on it but Shah Rukh would laugh so we would have a retake. So, once we had 8 retakes, and then I got upset. I said I’ll not do it after this. Everybody was laughing and falling off their chairs on the set. Then I gave the eighth shot and Shah Rukh laughed again,” recalling the filming shot, the senior star stated in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Bubble.

During the interview, the Chalte Chalte star admitted that he was first hesitant to accept the part.

“I said what a disgusting role. Shah Rukh said I think you should do this role because we can’t think of anybody else who can do this. He and Farah both flattered me so that I would take the role.”

However, the Bollywood star left this mortal world on Saturday, October 25, at the age of 74, citing kidney failure.

In addition, the tragic, heartbreaking news has left his fans and the film industry in deep grief.