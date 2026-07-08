'SATLUJ' Reel vs Real: The real stories behind Diljit Dosanjh's hard-hitting drama

Highly discussed film Satluj has drawn a lot of ire for its accuracy in relation to history online. While it is about the harrowing fight of a human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra against the state-backed illegal cremations that took place during the militancy in Punjab, this biographical crime-drama walks a fine line between fact and cinematic artistic freedom.

While most of its main characters are undeniably inspired by history, some antagonists or government officials appear to have audiences jumping to conclusions about them being modelled after specific individuals, although the creators have not confirmed them.

SATLUG Reel vs Real: Confirmed real-life characters

Jaswant Singh Khalra (Diljit Dosanjh)

In real life: An ordinary bank clerk in Amritsar, Khalra was one such human rights investigator who went on to identify some 25,000 cases of state-sponsored illegal, unrecorded cremations. Khalra went missing in September 1995, he was subjected to torture and subsequently died in custody. Following the human rights activist’s demise, a large-scale probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed Khalra’s findings.

In the movie: Dosanjh portrays Khalra’s transformation from an average citizen to a fierce activist and gives a believable, raw account of the journey.

Paramjit Kaur Khalra (Geetika Vidya Ohlyan)

In real life: After Khalra’s disappearance, his wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, continued to fight tooth-and-nail for justice for her husband and in 2007 successfully helped bring to book some police officials involved in his murder.

In the movie: Ohlyan’s role depicts her tenacity and emotional strength as she stands tall even through the darkest days of the struggle for justice.

The CBI Investigation Officer (Arjun Rampal)

In real life: A global outcry followed the disappearance of Khalra. The CBI stepped in to initiate an official probe both into the widespread illegal cremations and Khalra’s kidnapping.

In the movie: Rampal plays the lead of the investigative team of the federal investigative agency, that found the activist’s claims to be true.

The speculative characters: Cinematic Liberty vs Real History

However, with most of the key characters being strictly historical, some of the film’s high-ranking police officials have been the subject of intense speculation, as they have not been explicitly attributed to any individual by the filmmakers.

The film’s SSP Surjit Singh Sugga (Suvinder Vicky) is a character that many in the audience have drawn parallels with former Punjab Police SSP Ajit Singh Sandhu, who was under investigation in the case of Khalra’s kidnapping. The film does not officially establish this connection.

Meanwhile, many feel DGP Inderpal Singh Bitta’s rank and the command that he held during the militancy and his leadership style are very similar to former Punjab Police Chief K.P.S.

Gill. However, once again, there is no official word from the makers about any real-life connect and this remains a highly speculative character.