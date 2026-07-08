Satluj: Diljit Dosanjh movie heads for public screenings

Following years of delays due to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issues, Punjab ’95, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, was finally released in India on ZEE5 under the new title Satluj. However, within just two days of its premiere, the film was suddenly rendered unavailable to viewers in India on the OTT platform.

In response to the restriction, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) announced that it will proceed with public screenings of the film despite the effective ban. DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka expressed his strong support for the biographical drama and the real-life social activist it portrays, stating:

“Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist opened people’s eyes to the truth. He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies that had been cremated as ‘unclaimed’ and raised the issue not only within the country but also internationally, highlighting the dire situation in Punjab. Suppressing this story and preventing the events of that dark era from reaching the public is deeply wrong, and it has sparked immense outrage across the Sikh community.”

Speaking on the logistics of arranging public screenings, Kalka remarked, “We have asked all Gurdwara committee members to download and screen the film in their respective areas to ensure that it reaches the public. Furthermore, we will soon convene a meeting with the chairpersons of our schools and colleges. Seminars on Jaswant Singh Khalra will be organized in every college to discuss his life and legacy. We want people to realize the impact a single social activist can have on society. If one individual can achieve so much, there is no reason why we cannot all work together to do the same.”

In tandem with the DSGMC president, renowned former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also took to his official social media handles to share his thoughts on the film. Emphasizing the profound impact of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s work, the cricketer wrote:

“Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear.”

“A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power,” Harbhajan continued. “Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations. Punjab’s mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by Honey Trehan and Diljit Dosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered.”

While Satluj remains heavily restricted within India, the film is available to watch on ZEE5 for international audiences worldwide.