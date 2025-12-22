Saturday Night Live honors former host Rob Reiner in emotional tribute

Saturday Night Live paid tribute to filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner during its latest episode, honoring one of the show’s earliest hosts just days after his death.

A tribute card featuring a throwback image of Reiner appeared shortly before the traditional goodnights segment during the December 20 broadcast, marking a quiet moment of remembrance.

The episode, which was the show’s final installment of 2025, was hosted by Ariana Grande, with Cher serving as the musical guest, and also marked cast member Bowen Yang’s final appearance on the show.

Rob Reiner hosted the third episode of SNL back in October 1975. The show premiered earlier that month on October 11.

The heartwarming tribute comes just a week after the filmmaker and his wife, Michele Reiner, were killed by their son, Nick Reiner at their Brentwood mansion.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced that 32-year-old Nick Reiner is accused of killing his parents in “early morning hours” of December 14.

“In approximately the early morning hours of December 14, Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood. Nick Reiner fled but was arrested hours later that evening in Exposition Park,” they added.

Nick, 32, who has dealt with mental health issues and drug addiction since his teen years, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.