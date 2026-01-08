'Saturday Night Live' reveals list of hosts for January 2026

Saturday Night Live has revealed its lineup of hosts and musical guests for three upcoming episodes in January 2026, marking a high-profile return for the long-running NBC sketch series.

The upcoming shows will be hosted by Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård, each making headlines across film, television and music.

Finn Wolfhard will make his SNL hosting debut on January 17, shortly after the series finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things, where he starred for nearly a decade. The episode will feature A$AP Rocky as the musical guest; his album Don’t Be Dumb will be released on January 16.

Teyana Taylor is set to host on January 24 as she continues her awards-season momentum for One Battle After Another, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film in which she stars opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Taylor has already earned nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and the Actors Awards. Indie rock band Geese will serve as the musical guest while touring in support of their 2025 album, Getting Killed.

Alexander Skarsgård will close out the month by hosting on January 31. The actor is promoting his upcoming film Pillion, releasing February 6, as well as his role in The Moment, a new project starring Charli xcx set to premiere January 30. Cardi B will appear as the musical guest, performing tracks from her latest album, Am I the Drama?

The January 17 episode will also mark the first broadcast following Bowen Yang’s emotional exit after seven seasons, amid a broader cast transition. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET on NBC.