Saturdays restored as academic institutions’ holiday in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal education department has restored Saturdays as holidays for all the academic institutions under its mandate after a long suspension to cover tuition loss due to COVID-led shut down, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a notification earlier today, the department said the educational institution conceded academic loss due to which they were opened for six days a week. Now they have retraced the instructions and announced Saturday to be part of the weekend.

From now on, the institutions will remain open from Monday to Friday with Saturdays and Sundays as holidays.

PAKISTAN REGISTERS 1,086 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 27 DEATHS

However, it may be noted that despite the considerable decline, Pakistan has registered 1,086 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall number of the cases to 1,262,771, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

27 more people lost their lives during the said period. The nationwide death toll has jumped to 28,228. As many as 53,590 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours out of which 1,086 turned out to be positive.

The infection rate was recorded at 2.02 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.11%.

Disheartened student commits suicide after intermediate exam results

Separately in a disheartening news development today, a student committed suicide in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala tehsil, according to police.

They said Hasnain Sarfaraz was upset over his performance in the intermediate exams 2021.

