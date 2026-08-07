Saudi Arabia acquires video game giant EA

RIYADH: A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), alongside Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, has completed its acquisition of video game giant Electronic Arts (EA), marking a landmark deal that brings one of the world’s largest gaming companies under private ownership.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the acquisition was first announced in September 2025 and approved by EA shareholders in December. The transaction officially closed on Tuesday, with EA shareholders receiving $210 per share in cash. Following the completion of the deal, the company’s stock has been delisted from the Nasdaq.

EA is one of the world’s leading interactive entertainment companies and is known for globally popular franchises, including EA SPORTS FC, Madden NFL, Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Mass Effect.

Strengthening Saudi Arabia’s Gaming Strategy

The acquisition aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to establish itself as a global hub for gaming and esports.

Gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide, and the Kingdom has identified the sector as a key driver of economic diversification, investment, and job creation.

Nintendo says net profit jumped more than 50% in first quarter

According to Saudi customs data, the Kingdom imported more than 2.4 million video game consoles during 2024 and 2025, highlighting the rapid expansion of its domestic gaming market.

Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy aims to contribute more than SR50 billion to the country’s GDP while positioning the Kingdom as a leading global destination for gaming and esports.

Savvy Games Group’s Expanding Role

PIF-owned Savvy Games Group has emerged as one of the Kingdom’s primary investment vehicles for developing the global gaming industry.

The group’s efforts also extend to international esports events. The 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh attracted 750 million views across more than 175 countries and featured around 2,000 of the world’s top professional players, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in competitive gaming.