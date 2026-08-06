Saudi Arabia adds 40 new services to Tawakkalna App

Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app added 40 new digital services last month, in July 2026, developed in partnership with 24 government entities, as part of the App’s ongoing efforts to expand the range of digital services available through the comprehensive national platform.

The new services are intended to make it easier for users to access a wide range of government services through the app.

The participating organizations include the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Media, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saudi Tourism Authority, General Authority for Real Estate, Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), along with several universities and other government agencies.

Last June, 40 government, private, and non-profit organizations added 160 services to the Tawakkalna app, spanning sectors such as education, healthcare, municipalities and housing, justice, environment, transportation, economy, labor, social security, and tourism.

Those services covered sectors including education, healthcare, municipalities and housing, justice, environment, transport, economy, labor, social security and tourism.

The continued expansion of Tawakkalna’s services reflects its commitment to enhancing the user experience by offering a broader range of digital services through a unified national platform.

This contributes to simplifying access to government, private, and non-profit services, saving time and effort for users, and improving overall quality of life.