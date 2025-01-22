Saudi Arabia announces strict fines for drivers caught using mobile phones

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced strict fines ranging from 500 Saudi Rial (SAR) to 900 SAR for motorists using mobile phones while driving, local media reported.

The General Department of Traffic issued a warning, stating that drivers who use their phones while operating a motor vehicle would face fines ranging from SR500 to SR900.

The agency stressed that using a cell phone while driving constitutes a traffic infraction in a statement posted on its X account.

“This is a reckless act that exposes the vehicle owner and those around him to the risk of accidents,” the statement read.

The General Department of Traffic previously reported that in certain parts of the Kingdom, using handheld mobile devices while operating a motor vehicle was the leading cause of traffic accidents.

It asked all drivers in the Kingdom to always abide by traffic laws and road safety rules.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s authorities identified three primary reasons for road accidents in the Madinah Region in 2023.

