Use of mobile phones main reason of road accidents in Madinah

MADINAH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities identified three primary reasons for road accidents in the Madinah Region in 2023.

According to the General Department of Traffic, the primary cause of traffic accidents in the area is using handheld mobile devices while operating a motor vehicle. This is followed by abrupt lane changes and failing to keep a safe space between cars.

All drivers in the Kingdom have been reminded by the department to adhere to traffic rules and road safety standards at all times.

Earlier in August 2024, the Saudi government confirmed that Riyadh Metro will be operational this year as announced by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) previously.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser while speaking to a media outlet in the Kingdom said that the Riyadh Metro would become the world’s biggest metro project built in a single phase in terms of scale.

“Our efforts aim to transform Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub, leveraging its strategic location,” the Saudi minister of transport and logistics services said.

The project is jointly being carried out by Maersk and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) with SR 1.3 billion. With the capacity to handle 200,000 standard containers a year, the recently opened logistics zone is projected to improve supply chain operations and generate over 2,500 job possibilities.