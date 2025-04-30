web analytics
Muslim MLA sent to jail for exposing Pahalgam false flag

Indian MLA from Dhang constituency, Amin-ul-Islam has been sent to Nagon prison for exposing the Indian government’s lies on the Pahalgam incident.

The MLA was arrested on April 24 at his residence in Paramati when he commented on the terrorist attack in Kashmir during his participation in the Panchayat election campaign rally in Dhang constituency on Wednesday.

MLA Amin-ul-Islam suspected the central government’s hand behind the Pahalgam incident and compared it to the Pulwama incident. There is a lot of controversy in political circles, and Chief Minister Hamanta Baswa Sharma has announced that it has taken drastic action against the issue.

A lawsuit was filed at Nagon President Police Station under Sections 152, 196, 197 (1), 113 (3), 352 and 353 No. 347/25 of the Indian Justice Code (BNS) against MLA.

The MLA was presented to the court of the Nagas District and Satra Judge and sent to prison.

After four days of police detention, MLA Amin-ul-Islam was presented to Nagon District and Stra Judge’s Court. After being presented in court, the MLA was sent to court custody, and his lawyer Mati al-Rahman told ETV India.

The court also rejected Amin-ul-Islam’s first bail in Nag0n’s court and said he could request a guarantee in the court or the Gohati High Court in the future.

