Saudi Arabia announces duration of mid-day work ban

The Ministry for Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) of Saudi Arabia has announced that the midday work ban under direct sunlight applies to all private-sector establishments.

The restriction, which came into effect on 15 June 2026, will remain in place until 15 September 2026. During this period, private-sector employees are prohibited from working under direct sunlight between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

Implemented in cooperation with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health of Saudi Arabia,as part of efforts to protect workers’ health and safety and reduce the occupational risks associated with exposure to extreme heat.

By raising awareness and improving compliance among private-sector establishments, the ministry stated that the ban achieved positive results in previous years. The compliance rate reached 94 percent in 2025.

The ministry urged employers to organize working hours in accordance with the regulation and implement the necessary preventive measures at the worksite, including providing drinking water, suitable rest areas, shaded spaces, and personal protective equipment, as well as educating workers about the risks of heat stress and ways to prevent it.

Employers were also encouraged to monitor workers’ physical condition during periods of high temperatures.

The ministry has also published guidance and instructions on its website to help employers and occupational safety specialists understand preventive requirements, address the risks associated with working in hot environments, and implement best practices to reduce occupational injuries and illnesses caused by direct exposure to sunlight.

The ministry called on the public to report any violations of the midday work ban through its unified call center at 19911 or via its smartphone application.