Saudi Arabia announces Eid holidays

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced four days of Eid ul Adha holidays for the private and non-profit sectors in the Kingdom.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD). The ministry said in a statement that the holidays will start from Monday, July 19, after the end of the working day on Sunday and will last for four days.

The Saudi Supreme Court announced on Friday that day of Arafat will be on July 19, Monday, and the first day of the Eid ul Adha will be on July 20.

According to a court statement, Hajj will commence on July 18 and end on July 22.

The moon-sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) had confirmed it could not sight the Zilhaj moon.

The first day of Zilhaj was on July 11 (yesterday) according to the official committee of the kingdom and the Eid will be celebrated on July 20.