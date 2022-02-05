Saudi Arabia announces free extension of iqama, re-entry visa

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that expatriates from as many as 19 countries that faced temporary travel restrictions due to the Covid pandemic will benefit from free extension of iqama (residency permits) and exit and re-entry visas.

The Director General of Passports (Jawazat) said travelers from these countries could get extension of the validity of iqama and exit and re-entry visas without paying any fee until March 31.

Turkey, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, Comoros and Nigeria are among these countries.

The Jawazat said it has begun automatically extending the validity of iqama and exit and re-entry visa of expatriates who are from the countries that face travel ban and who are outside the Kingdom.

It said the extension will be given automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center without the hassle of having to personally visit any Jawazat departments.

The extension will not be applicable to those expats who got one dose of the Covid vaccine within the Kingdom before their departure on re-entry visa.

Saudi officials will also extend the validity of visit visas issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for people who are outside the Kingdom and who are from countries facing travel ban as a result of the pandemic.

