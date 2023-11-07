Saudi Arabia announces fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has announced 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students, enabling them to study in the top 25 universities across the kingdom.

The embassy of Riyadh announced in a notification that the kingdom would provide 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study for Diploma, Bachelors, Masters, and PhD programs in 25 universities across Saudi Arabia, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

“Previously the number of scholarships was 600, which has now been increased to 700,” the embassy statement said in a notification, according to the APP.

Both categories of students who are in Pakistan or legally staying in Saudi Arabia can apply for the scholarships through the online portal: https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa/

Prospective candidates can learn about the process and how to apply for the scholarships by visiting: https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa/

The kingdom also offered fully funded scholarships to 600 Pakistani students last year.

The program covered tuition fees, a monthly stipend, lodging facility, return tickets, a three-month furnishing allowance for married students, medical care, and a monthly stipend of between 850 and 900 riyals.

Back in October this year, Australia’s University of Wollongong (UOW) extended its most prestigious Vice-Chancellor’s Leadership Scholarship for Pakistan.

The Pakistan High Commission had said in a statement that for the first time, an Australian university has offered such scholarships for Pakistan.