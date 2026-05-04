The Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia has issued a firm warning regarding breaches of Hajj regulations, confirming that strict enforcement measures will be implemented.

Individuals found violating these rules may be subject to penalties of up to SAR 20,000.

In addition to financial penalties, offenders could face a prohibition on entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a period of up to ten years.

The Saudi Arabia authorities emphasised its commitment to ensuring full compliance with Hajj regulations to maintain order and safety during the pilgrimage.

Earlier, the ministry announced that Saudi Arabia had set the minimum age for Hajj pilgrims at 15 years for 2026. Under that directive, no pilgrim below 15 years (as of May 27, 2026, corresponding to Day of Arafah) was to be allowed to travel, and airlines were instructed not to carry underage pilgrims.

Director General Hajj Jeddah, Abdul Wahab Soomro, has announced the phased establishment of 35 modern clinics in Makkah and Medinah to provide comprehensive health facilities to 119,000 Pakistani pilgrims under Saudi Ministry of Health regulations.

To address space constraints near the Pakistan Hajj Mission office in Azizia, a new and expansive central clinic has been activated to provide all medical services under one roof.

Under this integrated framework, 3 to 4 ambulances remain on 24/7 alert at each clinic, while the deployment of German hospital technical staff and supervisors ensures treatment aligns with international standards.

The Director General shared these details during a media talk while inspecting the newly established central clinic.