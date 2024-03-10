Saudi Arabia announces relief package for rain-hit Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has announced relief package for calamity-hit Gwadar as at five people were killed and hundreds of houses damaged due to torrential rains in the port city.

According to details, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky visited Balochistan and pledged humanitarian measures for the residents of Gwadar.

“We will help our Pakistani brothers in this difficult time,” the ambassador stated after meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky announced 9,000 shelter camps and as many ration packs for the calamity-hit inhabitants of Gwadar. He also spoke Urdu and raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while announcing relief package for the province.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, commended Saudi Arabia for announcing assistance supplies for the province. He stated that climate change is a significant concern for all of us, noting that Gwadar got record rainfall this year.

“We are trying hard to rehabilitate the victims,” Sarfraz Bugti said.

Earlier, Gwadar was declared calamity-hit area following massive rains last month. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the city that were damaged by excessive storms last week.

Approximately 3,100 houses in Gwadar and 2,500 in Jiwani were destroyed. Furthermore, 95 houses were entirely demolished, and almost 200 livestock were killed.

According to officials, 355 individuals were accommodated in government residences, while 800 were rescued and sent to relatives’ homes. The Pakistan Army and Navy also established hospital camps to give health care to the casualties.