Saudi Arabia April consumer price index up 2.3%-govt data

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 2.3% from a year earlier in April, fueled by higher prices of transport, and food and beverages, government data showed on Sunday.

Transport prices climbed 4.6 per cent due to a rise in gasoline prices by 9.5 per cent along with a rise in car prices by around 4.1 per cent.

Food and beverages prices increased by 4.3 percent due to an increase in meat prices by 3.5 per cent, and vegetable prices by 13.5 per cent.

Personal goods and services prices increased by 2.8 per cent, mainly resulting from an increase in prices of jewellery, clocks and watches.

Compared to March 2022, consumer prices increased by 0.4%, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

