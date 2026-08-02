Saudi Arabia arrests over 14,000 law violators in one week

Authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested 14,154 violators of residency, labor, and border security laws during nationwide joint inspection campaigns conducted over one week.

The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has said 14,154 people were detained between 23 and 29 July.

Those arrested included 7,103 people accused of violating residency regulations, 3,654 for breaching border security laws, and 3,397 for labour law offences.

Authorities also arrested 1,418 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. According to the ministry, 54 percent were Yemeni nationals, 45 percent were Ethiopian nationals, and the remaining 1 percent were of other nationalities.

Another 23 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally, while 17 individuals were apprehended for transporting, sheltering, employing, or concealing violators of residency, labor, and border security laws.

The ministry said 30,679 violators, including 28,187 men and 2,492 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures. It added that 17,903 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 5,424 to complete travel reservations, and 12,613 have been deported.

The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia warned that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of border security violators into the Kingdom, transports them within the country, shelters them, or offers them any form of assistance or service faces penalties of up to 15 years’ imprisonment, fines of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of the vehicle and accommodation used in the offense, in addition to public naming and shaming.

The ministry said the offense is classified as a major crime warranting arrest and one that breaches honor and trust. It urged the public to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.