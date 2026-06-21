Saudi Arabia arrested 15,288 people for violations of residency, labour and border security regulations during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out over the past week, the Interior Ministry said.

The arrests were made during joint operations conducted with relevant government agencies between June 11 and June 17.

Those detained included 7,864 people for residency violations, 4,576 for breaching border security regulations and 2,848 for labour law offences.

The ministry said 1,668 people were arrested while attempting to enter the kingdom illegally.

Of those, 46 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 53 per cent, Ethiopians and 1 per cent of other nationalities.

A further 54 people were detained while attempting to leave the country illegally.

Authorities deported 10,458 people during the reporting period, while 15,109 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 1,979 were referred to complete travel arrangements.

The ministry said 23,587 expatriates, including 21,758 men and 1,829 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.

It also announced the arrest of 24 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators.

Saudi authorities warned that anyone facilitating illegal entry, transportation, employment or sheltering of violators could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million and confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offences.

The ministry urged the public to report violations through designated emergency hotlines across the kingdom.