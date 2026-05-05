Saudi Arabia backs Pakistan's mediation in regional conflict

Saudi Arabia has endorsed Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to mediate in the Middle East crisis and called for safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz.

In an official statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation. It emphasized the need to de-escalation while advising all sides to show patience and restraint.

Saudi Arabia endorses Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to mediate in the crisis. It stated that dialogue and political solutions are essential to prevent further instability, tensions and security threats.

Amid surge in military tensions Saudi Arabia has stresses the importance of dialogue and supported Pakistan’s mediation efforts to foster peace.

The kingdom called on all parties to act responsibly, act for de-escalation, avoiding further confrontation and observe restraint and patience.

The statement also warned that continued escalation could harm regional security and stability, noting that such tensions are not in the interest of the region or the global community.

The Saudi foreign ministry also stressed the importance of maintaining safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. It called for an uninterrupted maritime activity to protect global trade routes and bringing the situation to the conditions prior to February 28.