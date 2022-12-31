Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has banned carrying Aab-e-Zamzam in passengers’ luggage, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Aab-e-Zamzam is the water from the well of Zamzam, located in Masjid al-Haram, Makkah, which is a miraculously generated source of water as per Islamic history.

The water has great religious significance and people take it back to their countries in great amount after performing Hajj or Umrah.

Saudi General Aviation Authority has issued an official notification for the new guideline, restricting the pilgrims from carrying Zamzam — water from the well of Zamzam back to their countries.

The Jeddah Airport authorities have disbursed the notification to Pakistan’s all airlines including the PIA. All the airlines have been bound to ensure that none of the passengers travelling through Jeddah or any other airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have bottles filled with Aab-e-Zamzam.

Passengers with Umrah and Hajj visas will only be allowed to bring 5-litre bottle of Aab-e-Zamzam with them, the notification said.

Action will be taken against the airlines in case of violation of the new orders.

