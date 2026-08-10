Saudi Arabia bans several cosmetic products

The Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) in Saudi Arabia has announced a ban on cosmetic products for external use that are packaged in forms resembling pharmaceutical products, including syringes, ampoules and vials.

The new rules will come into effect from 1 January 2027, according to a circular issued to manufacturers and importers of cosmetic products.

The SFDA said it had observed the circulation of certain cosmetic products intended for external use in packaging that copy pharmaceutical forms, including ampoules, vials, and syringes.

Under the new requirements, cosmetic products packaged in the form of syringes will be prohibited from circulation.

Products marketed in ampoules and vials will be permitted, but their inner and outer packaging must carry clear and legible warnings in both Arabic and English.

The required warnings include: Cosmetic product for external use only, not for injection, do not inject, avoid contact with eyes, and open with caution.

The authority also said that advertising, promotion, and marketing of such products may include or imply their use by injection or through any other device that penetrates the skin.

Manufacturers and other establishments have been given until 31 December 2026 to withdraw affected products from the market and correct their regulatory status where necessary.

The SFDA warned that legal action would be taken against products and establishments that fail to comply with the requirements after the deadline.