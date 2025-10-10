Saudi Arabia bans tobacco shops near mosques and schools

Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on operating tobacco shops within 500 meters of mosques and schools. The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has approved regulatory measures in this regard.

The Ministry of Saudi Arabia has stated that the new requirements will apply to all stores selling tobacco products and accessories, including cigarettes, shisha, and e-cigarettes.

It noted that obtaining a license requires a valid commercial registration, Civil Defence approval, and full compliance with the Municipal Licensing Procedures Law and its executive regulations.

According to the ministry, the requirements include numerous spatial and technical requirements. The store must be located within a commercial building within the urban area, with a minimum area of 36 square metres. Each municipality may impose additional requirements based on street width and site classification.

The regulations also prohibit placing logos or promotional materials on external sign boards, and only the name of the business is permitted. Additionally, the use of public sidewalks outside the store’s boundaries is prohibited.

Stores are also required to install Internal and external surveillance cameras are and adhere to the rules of public hygiene, safe waste disposal, and the provision of electronic payment methods.

Stores are required to maintain documentation proving the source of their products and are prohibited from selling tobacco to anyone under the age of 18. Sellers may request proof of age from customers.

The municipal authorities shall monitor the implementation of these requirements on the ground, and impose penalties against violating establishments.

According to the requirements, all tobacco packages large or small as well as the packages of any products containing tobacco or its derivatives, must bear explanatory and warning information that complies with the standard specifications made by SFDA.

Cigarettes must be sold in sealed packages, and sales by the unit are prohibited. The sale or display of any tobacco products raw, manufactured, or their derivatives in vending machines is also prohibited.

It is also prohibited to reduce the price of tobacco or its derivatives or offer them as gifts, prizes, or free samples in promotional offers.

To import, sell, or offer any product that advertises tobacco or its derivatives is also banned. Tobacco products must be intact and free of manufacturing defects. Retail sales of tobacco products in kilo or part of it are prohibited.

Sales must be made according to the weights and sizes approved by SFDA. Tobacco product information must be clear and easy for consumers to read.

Consumers are also prohibited from testing the product. E-cigarette liquid containers must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. It is also prohibited to fill e-cigarette liquids with tobacco. Clear pricing must be displayed on all products.