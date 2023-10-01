Saudi Arabia begins e-monitoring of vehicle insurance violation 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s traffic department on Sunday began the automatic e-monitoring of violations related to vehicle insurance validity.

The Saudi General Traffic Department explained the initiative aims to identify and address vehicles operating without valid insurance across all regions of the Kingdom, with electronic checks conducted once every 15 days.

According to the traffic department, the e-monitoring system will track all vehicles on Saudi roads to ensure they possess valid insurance coverage.

This is to identify violations swiftly, promoting compliance with the law among all drivers, including both citizens and expatriates residing in Saudi Arabia.

The department urged citizens and expatriates to comply with traffic regulations and instructions, as well as to ensure their vehicles have valid insurance so as to safeguard their rights in the event of any traffic accidents.

The decision comes after amendments were made to the Traffic Law, which mandates that vehicles must have valid insurance. The absence of active insurance is a violation punishable by fines ranging from a minimum of SR100 to a maximum of SR150.

The move is expected to enhance road safety and accountability among vehicle owners and operators in Saudi Arabia.