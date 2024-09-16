Saudi Arabia builds first nuclear plant

VIENNA: Saudi Arabia is actively working on constructing its first nuclear power plant and has completed the necessary readiness requirements for nuclear regulatory work, announced Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during the 68th Session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

Prince Abdulaziz emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s systems and infrastructure meet international regulatory standards, underscoring the nation’s commitment to peaceful nuclear energy. Prince Abdulaziz, who also chairs the Board of Directors of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy and the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission, highlighted the Kingdom’s focus on harnessing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

He noted the importance of nuclear energy in social and economic development and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s dedication to its national nuclear energy project. This project includes the construction of the first nuclear power plant, which aims to diversify the national energy mix and support sustainable development in line with international commitments.

The minister also announced that Riyadh will host an International Conference on Nuclear Emergencies by the end of 2025. This conference will focus on preparedness for nuclear emergencies and will build on the IAEA’s work in this area. Prince Abdulaziz expressed the Kingdom’s eagerness to collaborate with other nations to ensure the success of the conference, which aims to enhance global responses to nuclear and radiological emergencies.

In addition, Prince Abdulaziz revealed that Saudi Arabia has completed essential administrative preparations for the nuclear regulatory framework and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. The Kingdom has requested the IAEA to rescind the Small Quantities Protocol and implement the full Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement by the end of December 2024. This move reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to its international obligations and its role in the non-proliferation regime.

The minister extended his gratitude to the IAEA’s Director General and Deputy Director for Safeguards for their support in advancing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear energy initiatives. He also highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to strengthen radiological monitoring and early warning capabilities for nuclear incidents, offering its national capabilities to the global system.