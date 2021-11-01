Saudi Arabia bars entry of children under 12-year-old to Masjid al-Haram

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced to bar children below the age of 12 from entering the premises of Masjid al-Haram that surrounds Holy Kaaba.

According to details, children under the age of 12 do not fulfill the criteria for Umrah, and permission for prayers inside the Masjid al-Haram. No permission could be issued to them through Tawakkalna App.

No person could enter the premises of the Grand Mosque without prior permission for Umrah and prayers.

Saudi Arabia has announced to open the Khana-e-Kaaba (Grand Mosque) in Makkah and Masjid-e-Nabvi PBUH in Madinah with full capacity as the Kingdom announced ease in COVID restrictions on October 15.

According to the state news agency, SPA, full capacity attendance is being allowed at the Grand Holy Mosque (Khana-e-Kaaba) in Makkah and Prophet (PBUH) Mosque (Masjid-e-Nabvi PBUH) in Madinah, with obligating workers and visitors to wear a mask at all times in the mosques.

Citing an official source at the Ministry of Interior, it was announced in the SPA report that, based on what was submitted by the health authorities, and in light of the progress in immunizing the community and the sharp drop in the daily of COVID-19 cases, royal approval was issued to ease health precautions starting October 17.

It further shared that people will no longer be required to wear masks in open places from October 17.

There will no longer be social distancing measures, gatherings will be allowed, while public places, public transport, restaurants, and cinemas, will operate at full capacity.

