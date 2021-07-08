Saudi Arabia launches updated version of e-arbitration service

Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration has announced launching the updated version of the e-arbitration service that offers a virtual alternative with the best procedures and modern technologies.

The service aims to settle small commercial conflicts through arbitration, in a flexible manner that guarantees settling conflicts in the shortest periods and least costs.

The step also includes launching the e-arbitration platform with its new shape, and updating its arbitration protocol so that it can deal with the modern applications and procedural practices related to arbitration, mainly the notes of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) on settling conflicts electronically and the practices followed at the best arbitration centers across the world.

The arbitration procedures were designed according to the updated arbitration protocol in a way that accommodates all procedures of settling conflicts, starting from extending the settlement request electronically until issuing the arbitration verdict in its final issue through a manner that is based on e-exchange of warrants and documents exclusively through the service platform round the clock and all days of the week without the need of physical presence of parties of the conflict or the arbitrator to the center’s headquarters at any phase of the arbitration.