Saudi Arabia enforces higher Saudization rates in medical fields

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, has announced the implementation of the second phase of the decision to increase Saudization rates for four health professions within the private sector.

The decision which comes into effect on Oct. 17, 2025, in line with the approved professional definitions and classifications.

Under the new regulation, clinical nutrition and physical therapy professions are required to achieve an 80 percent Saudization rate, medical laboratories 70 percent, and radiology 65 percent.

The minimum salary has been set at SR.7,000 for specialists and SR.5,000 for technicians. The decision applies to all private healthcare facilities across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has published procedural guidelines on its official website, outlining implementation details and Saudization ratios. It also urged establishments to comply with the decision to avoid regulatory penalties.

The initiative builds on previous efforts to nationalize health professions, with the Ministry of Health supervising implementation to ensure alignment with labor market requirements.

Private sector institutions will receive support and incentives through the human resources system, including recruitment assistance, training, qualification, employment sustainability, and priority access to Saudization and Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) programmes.

The decision aims to enhance the participation of Saudi professionals in the labor market and offering productive and rewarding employment opportunities across the Kingdom. It also supports the broader objectives of the Labour Market Strategy and the Health Sector Transformation Programme.

Saudi Arabia has rolled out a series of new policies to localize the tourism sector across the Kingdom, in a move aimed at creating more jobs for citizens and strengthening service standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The regulations, approved by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, require all tourism hospitality facilities to employ a Saudi receptionist during working hours.

Additionally, all tourism establishments must register employees with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) before they begin work.