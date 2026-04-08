Saudi Arabia makes Nusuk card mandatory for Hajj 2026 pilgrims

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia highlighted the ‘Nusuk card’ as a fundamental organizational pillar for the Hajj 2026 season, describing it as essential for ensuring pilgrims’ legal status and smooth access to holy sites.

within an integrated system aimed at raising the efficiency of services and achieving the highest standards of organization and safety at the holy sites,” the ministry said.

According to the Saudi Arabia ministry, the Nusuk card regulates entry of Hajj 2026 pilgrims into Makkah and the Grand Mosque, facilitates movement between the holy sites, and helps manage crowd flow to reduce congestion.

As part of its digital transformation, the ministry has made a digital version of the Nusuk card available through the Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications.

This allows Hajj 2026 pilgrims to have instant access to their data and facilitates verification processes and access to Hajj-related services at any time.

The ministry clarified, via its account on the X platform, that the card is delivered through the approved service providers for each pilgrim.

It urged pilgrims to promptly contact their relevant company if they do not receive their card so as to ensure the completion of procedures before commencing the Hajj 2026 rituals without any obstacles.

The ministry emphasized its keenness on providing a comprehensive experience for pilgrims by dedicating a unified contact center to receive inquiries and feedback, in addition to official digital channels.

Pilgrims are required to carry the Nusuk card at all times during Hajj, the ministry said, noting that it is the primary means of accessing services and moving within the holy sites.

The ministry affirmed that adhering to this requirement contributes to enhancing the quality of organization and ensuring a safe and convenient Hajj 2026 experience.