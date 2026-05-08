Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has extended its initiative granting a waiver on storage fees for transit cargo for up to 15 days at selected ports across Saudi Arabia.

The exemption will apply to transit goods handled through King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Yanbu Commercial Port, Yanbu Industrial Port and NEOM Port.

According to Mawani, the measure forms part of wider efforts to improve supply chain efficiency and facilitate smoother trade movement through the Kingdom’s ports.

The initiative covers transit cargo, roll-on/roll-off shipments and several other categories of goods, excluding containers.

Mawani continues to develop qualitative initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of Saudi ports and consolidate Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional logistics centre, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

This initiative comes as part of efforts to develop the logistics sector and raise its operational efficiency, which enhances the competitiveness of Saudi ports and supports achieving the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center.